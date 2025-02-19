Play Button
News

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness is new Leas-Cheann Comhairle

Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness is new Leas-Cheann Comhairle
John McGuinness
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness is the new Leas-Ceann Comhairle.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD will receive a salary increase in exchange for supporting Ceann Comhairle Wexford's Verona Murphy, and stepping in for her to chair the Dail when necessary.

He won the vote 96 to 66, against Sinn Fein’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Speaking in the Dail chamber this afternoon, The Carlow-Kilkenny TD promised to use the position to promote the values of the Government, and of democracy:

Advertisement

"In this chamber, the government needs to live up to its first obligation, which is to, keep its people safe and all of this has a lot to do with the last Ceann Comhairle and the Leas-Ceann Comhairle because all of these issues need to be debated in a constructive way in this house."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Second man charged in connection with violent scenes in Dublin over weekend

 By Dayna Kearney
News 2

Property prices rise almost 9% in the last year

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 3

Jockey Michael O'Sullivan to be laid to rest today

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement