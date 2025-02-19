Carlow-Kilkenny TD John McGuinness is new Leas-Cheann Comhairle

Fianna Fail’s John McGuinness is the new Leas-Ceann Comhairle.

The Carlow-Kilkenny TD will receive a salary increase in exchange for supporting Ceann Comhairle Wexford's Verona Murphy, and stepping in for her to chair the Dail when necessary.

He won the vote 96 to 66, against Sinn Fein’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh.

Speaking in the Dail chamber this afternoon, The Carlow-Kilkenny TD promised to use the position to promote the values of the Government, and of democracy:

"In this chamber, the government needs to live up to its first obligation, which is to, keep its people safe and all of this has a lot to do with the last Ceann Comhairle and the Leas-Ceann Comhairle because all of these issues need to be debated in a constructive way in this house."

