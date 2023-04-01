Carlow man who died in Thailand motorcycle accident to be laid to rest on Sunday

The Carlow man who tragically died in Thailand will be laid to rest tomorrow, Sunday, April 2nd.

John Lennon, from Graiguecullen on the outskirts of Carlow town, was killed in a motorcycle accident while on holiday in the Asian Country 12 days ago.

He was a popular hurler and gym instructor in Donnybrook in Dublin, and his passing has dealt much sadness in the community.

His family have asked that any donations be made to the 'Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust' instead of supplying floral wreaths.

Funeral details via RIP.ie read: "John Lennon, Graiguecullen, Carlow – 20th March 2023 following a motorcycle accident in Thailand; predeceased by his sister Caroline. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Mary Rose and John, sister Avena and brother Paul, sister-in-law Jaime, nephews Paul Jnr., Sean and Tadgh, aunts, uncle, colleagues, neighbours and many friends.

"Reposing in R Healy and Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow, (Eircode R93 TC53) from 4.30 pm on Saturday, April 1 concluding with prayers at 7.30 pm. Funeral Home strictly private thereafter, please.

"Funeral arriving to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Sunday for 2 pm. Requiem Mass after which he will be laid to rest in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Rathvilly, Co Carlow."

Sympathisers have been paying their respects on rip.ie, emphasising the impact John had on the community.

One post reads: "John was an incredible trainer & friend to myself & Ashley over the past couple of years. We met him in 2021 and both credit him with helping us get through tough Covid times both physically and mentally - it was always the highlight of our week. He always spoke so so highly of his family and was an absolute credit to them. I'm thinking of all his friends and family during this terrible time."

Another added: "Deepest sympathies to you Mary and the Lennon family on your tragic loss. We know only too well the heartache of losing a son in similar circumstances. God will give you the strength to somehow cope and may John Rest in Peace."

While Fine Gael councillor Fergal Browne writing: "Deepest sympathies Mary Rose, John, Avena and Paul on the tragic and sad passing of John. Thinking of you all at this sad time."