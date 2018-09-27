A petition was started in the parish Askea and Bennekerry in Co Carlow to object to a local priest’s decision that a first Holy Communion ceremony would not be on a particular day.

Instead, he proposed that the local children from Askea, Tinryland National School and the local gaelscoil receive their communion on any Mass day in May or June that they and their family may choose, instead of all together as a class.

However, there was an outcry from the people of the parish to protect the tradition, with over 250 signing a petition to keep the practice.

Local parent Orla Cahill says they were told of the initial decision at a meeting last Wednesday.

“He was like, ‘Oh you can just come any Sunday in May, in a normal Sunday mass, and your child can receive Communion.

“That would mean there would be no gift brought up by kids or speeches being made.

“The tradition was just going to be completely wiped so we all thought it was unfair,” she said.

In a statement yesterday, Fr Little explained that he would be overturning his decision, according to Breakingnews.ie.

