Carlow Rose opens up about unplanned pregnancy and parents’ heroin addiction

20 August 2018

The Carlow Rose touched many viewers with her openness about becoming pregnant at 21 and her parents’ struggle with their heroin addiction.

Ten years after the Rose of Tralee was opened up to single mothers, Shauna Ray Lacey’s three-year-old daughter Emmy was in the Dome to cheer on her mammy.

The Rose said the news of her pregnancy led to her own mother giving up heroin, an addiction which had already claimed her father’s life. Both of her parents struggled with addiction when she was growing up.

“The moment I told her I was pregnant with Emmy she said ‘I wasn’t in your life but I will be in Emmy’s life’,” Shauna said.

Shauna sang Aslan’s ‘Crazy World’, which she dedicated to her late dad.

“My dad sang it to me when I was a little girl and I suppose because [although] he’s not here today, he did give me my musical abilities so I’m going to be singing that for ye tonight. It’s very special to me.”

Shauna also chatted about her charity work, where she helps recovering addicts.

“A lot of people in Ireland follow the same paths as their parents but I’m here,” she told host Dáithí Ó’Sé.

Viewers described Shauna as an inspiration.

Share it:
Don't Miss