Carlow teenager Shan Tynan is ‘cancer free’

17 August 2018

A Carlow teen who travelled to Texas in 2017 for groundbreaking treatment is cancer free.

Shan Tynan, whose team posted an emotional plea for funds to enable access to much-needed treatment on Facebook in February 2017 took to the social media platform once again earlier today.

Titled ‘BEST NEWS EVER’ the post states that Shan has no active signs of hystiocytosis-x, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Shan’s team continued: “This is the day we have dreamed about and anticipated for so long! Shan will have ongoing issues and she will remain on oral chemo as maintenance for the next 12-18 months”.

Following a viral campaign to raise awareness of Shan’s condition, a GoFundMe page was set up to pay for the girl’s treatment, which has raised over €750,000 to date.

Shan commenced treatment in March 2017 in Houston Texas, a step which she claimed to be “her last chance to stay alive”.

The brave teen is set to return to Ireland this October, where ‘the best possible’ care regime has been put in place.

Following on from her team’s emotional update, Shan added:

“We are so lost for words right now but [I] wanted you all to know that my journey of active cancer has come to a close and we hope it remains that way! The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I’ve been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated [as] to how I grow in the future”.

Image: Team Shan Tynan’s Facebook Page

Share it:













Don't Miss