Carlow town rocked by burglary

Photo: Rafael Classen rcphotostock.com/Pexels Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Gardaí are appealing for information about the burglary on Main Street, Hacketstown, Carlow.

According to the Carlow Nationalist, the Tullow property was broken into at 5.20pm on Wednesday 15 November.

It was gathered that a lone male entered the property through a rear gate. The Bulgar made away with a sum of money.

Tullow Gardaí are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV/dashcam footage to contact them on 059 9181160.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

