Carlow trainer John 'Shark' Hanlon suspended for 10 months

Carlow Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon has seen his licence suspended for ten months, and received a fine of €2,000.

An Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board's referrals committee found Hanlon to be grossly negligent.

It follows an incident where a deceased horse was removed from his County Kilkenny yard in an open trailer.

For the duration of his suspension, Hanlon cannot enter a weighing room, parade ring or any other racecourse area.

According the to the Irish Farmer's Journal, the case was heard by the Referrals Committee last week and the verdict was published by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Thursday afternoon.

In his judgement, Justice Tony Hunt said that "the Committee is disposed to consider a future application to conditionally suspend the last five months of the 10 month withdrawal sanction" if Hanlon completely withdraws from having any involvement in any training-related activity for the first five months.

The case relates to an incident on Friday June 14th when, it was alleged, Hanlon removed a deceased horse from a paddock at Ballygorteen, Co Kilkenny to a knackery in Co Carlow.

The carcass was contained on an open trailer, drawn by a horsebox which clearly identified it as the property of Hanlon.

