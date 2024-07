Wetherspoons in Carlow has announced its closing date.

The Tullow Gate will close on August 18th, it has been confirmed.

The discount pub chain outlet opened on Tullow Street in Carlow Town in 2019.

Last year, The Tullow Gate was put on the market, alongside the chain's Cork and Waterford pubs.

An Geata Arundel in Waterford closed its doors on June 23rd after two years of trading.

