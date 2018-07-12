Dayna Kearney has been found NOT guilty of dangerous driving causing the deaths of four of her friends in Athy, Co. Kildare in January 2015.

The 23-year-old from Crossneen, Co. Carlow was also cleared of driving a car which she knew, or ought to have known, was defective.

The prosecution claimed the under inflation of at least two of her tyres caused her car to swerve into the path of an oncoming van.

Shortly after she was acquitted, her solicitor Frank Taaffe spoke on her behalf outside Naas Circuit Court:

Share it:













Don't Miss