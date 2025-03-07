Play Button
News

Carlow's Kathleen Chada speaks at European Parliament

Carlow's Kathleen Chada speaks at European Parliament
Kathleen Chada and Kathleen Funchion MEP in the European Parliament, Brussels.  
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Kathleen Funchion MEP was honoured to welcome Kathleen Chada to The Left’s Feminist Forum in the European Parliament, an annual event bringing together women leading change right across Europe.

Speaking from the Forum, MEP Funchion said: “Kathleen shared her powerful story of loss, grief and advocacy for those in similar situations across Ireland. Her contribution deeply resonated with attendees, reinforcing the importance of placing victims at the heart of justice, leading to a standing ovation for her contribution.

"Kathleen from County Carlow, tragically lost her two sons, Eoghan and Ruairí in 2013 when their father murdered them, she has become a leading advocate for justice and legislative reform.

“This year saw guests come from right across Europe, including Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Ireland who focussed on ending patriarchal violence, including violence against women and children.

Advertisement

"Kathleen advocacy has been instrumental in raising awareness of the deep and lasting consequences of familicide. Her voice is a vital force for change, and her story at the Feminist Forum was a powerful reminder of why we must continue to fight for proper justice for victims of violence against women and children.

“I was delighted to be able to invite Kathleen to Brussels and I would like to thank Kathleen most sincerely for sharing her story with us in the European Parliament”.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Judge doubles Enoch Burke’s daily fine for continued defiance of court order

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Garda admits inciting two men to rape a woman

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man appears in court charged in connection with theft of JCB digger in Carlow

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement