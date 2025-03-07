Carlow's Kathleen Chada speaks at European Parliament

Kathleen Funchion MEP was honoured to welcome Kathleen Chada to The Left’s Feminist Forum in the European Parliament, an annual event bringing together women leading change right across Europe.

Speaking from the Forum, MEP Funchion said: “Kathleen shared her powerful story of loss, grief and advocacy for those in similar situations across Ireland. Her contribution deeply resonated with attendees, reinforcing the importance of placing victims at the heart of justice, leading to a standing ovation for her contribution.

"Kathleen from County Carlow, tragically lost her two sons, Eoghan and Ruairí in 2013 when their father murdered them, she has become a leading advocate for justice and legislative reform.

“This year saw guests come from right across Europe, including Greece, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden and Ireland who focussed on ending patriarchal violence, including violence against women and children.

"Kathleen advocacy has been instrumental in raising awareness of the deep and lasting consequences of familicide. Her voice is a vital force for change, and her story at the Feminist Forum was a powerful reminder of why we must continue to fight for proper justice for victims of violence against women and children.

“I was delighted to be able to invite Kathleen to Brussels and I would like to thank Kathleen most sincerely for sharing her story with us in the European Parliament”.

