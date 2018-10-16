Carlow’s Shauntelle Tynan returning home following successful cancer treatment in US

16 October 2018

A young Irish woman who raised over €700,000 for pioneering cancer treatment in the US is on the way home from Texas.

Shauntelle Tynan confirmed that she was cancer free in August after she was diagnosed with a rare form of the disease in 2015.

Shauntelle moved with her family from Carlow to Houston last year and announced on Facebook this morning that she was finally on her way home.

Shauntelle suffered from a rare form of cancer and stole the hearts of the nation when her video to help get her to America for treatment went viral.

The 20-year-old smashed her original target of €500,000 and went on to raise over €750,000.

After receiving the news that the treatment had been successful, Shauntelle said: “The future obstacles I will face will be worth everything I’ve been through. Now I truly have a chance at life and will keep you all updated to how I grow in the future.”

While she and her family were in Texas, she kept well-wishers up-to-date about her life and the treatment process through her YouTube channel, saying she “wants to film the good parts and the bad parts” of living with cancer.

In a Facebook post last week, the family said that their journey had been a “rollercoaster like no other”.

They said that “against all odds we are taking Shan home in better health than we could ever have envisaged”.

The Tynan family thanked everybody at home and in Texas for their help and support and also asked people to consider a small donation to The Gavin Glynn Foundation “who have been such an incredible support to us throughout this journey”.

The family said that they are looking forward to “be waking up in our own home all together as a family for the first time in 602 days”.

