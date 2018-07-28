A number of casinos in Dublin have been given a deadline to remove unlicensed gambling machines.

It comes after a number of businesses ignored warnings and continue to operate machines that aren’t compliant with Revenue rules.

A number of premises have received enforcement letters giving them 21 days notice to remove machines or face seizure.

David Hickson, Director of The Gaming and Leisure Association of Ireland has said we are behind on gambling regulations.

He said: “We’re way behind all the other European states at the moment.

“The UK which regulated gambling in the 1960s has reinvented their legislation in 2005 to take into account the online phenomenon.

“It’s right across the board, it’s not just necessarily the issue with slot machines in Dublin or any other part of the country.”

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss