Food trolley service to return to selected Irish Rail routes from April

Food trolley service to return to selected Irish Rail routes from April
Robbie Byrne
Train fans rejoice — the catering trolley is making a comeback!

In a statement issued by Irish Rail this morning, it is confirmed that the much-loved service will return to the Cork-Dublin route from April.

It's been two years since food and drink were available on Irish Rail services, a problem which the company says was down to increased cost and staffing issues.

It's also engaged in a procurement process for catering services across its entire Intercity network, which would include the Waterford-Dublin and Wexford-Dublin lines.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said: “We have been as keen as our customers to see on-board catering resume, and are delighted to be in a position to do so with this interim provision.”

They continued: "We also believe that the success of the interim service will ensure that some of the inflated costs being quoted for full catering provision across our Intercity network will be reduced through the full procurement process."

Vending machines will also be piloted on selected trains, which aim to complement rather than replace the trolley service.

