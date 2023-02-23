Catriona Carey arrested in connection with alleged company law breaches

Convicted defrauder Catriona Carey has been arrested by the Corporate Enforcement Agency (CEA) in connection with alleged company law breaches.

The arrest took place yesterday (Wednesday, February 22) by officers from the CEA.

Following the arrest, Carey was questioned for a period of twelve hours as part of their ongoing inquiry, which is a separate matter from the investigation being carried out by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB). That matter relates to allegations of alleged mortgage scamming.

Carey was released without charge following questioning.

Catriona Carey has been embroiled in controversy over an alleged mortgage scam, which was the subject of an RTÉ Investigates Programme that garnered national attention in February 2022.

It's understood that clients of Catriona Carey paid her company thousands of Euros for mortgage deals that never materialised.

Ms Carey's only conviction of fraud relates to the alteration of a cheque she had received from a client.

Carey's Former Home Hits The Market

The arrest follows the sale of her former home in Kilkenny city.

In December last year, Beat reported that Carey lost her home after failing to keep up with mortgage repayments for a period of ten years.

It's understood the locks on the property were changed and access was cut off at the time.

According to the Sunday World, Catriona had already vacated the house a few weeks before that date, after an order for possession was granted to Start Mortgages in May of this year after she had built up arrears of more than €359,000.

The property, which can be viewed on daft.ie, is described as a "substantial home spanning 2364 sq ft" and has since gone 'sale agreed'.

This former home isn't the only property Catriona lost in 2022. In March of that year, a four-bedroom house owned by Carey was repossessed and sold on the property auction site BidX1 for €365,000.