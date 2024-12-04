Catriona Carey to stand trial on money laundering charges

Former Ireland hockey international Catriona Carey is to stand trial on money laundering charges.

She's accused of possessing crime proceeds following a fraud investigation.

The 46-year-old is from Kilkenny and is the sister of All Ireland winning hurler DJ Carey but she has an address at Rochford Manor, Graiguecullen in county Carlow.

She faces three counts for offences allegedly committed over three years from 2019 to 2021.

It is alleged that over each 12-month period, she engaged "in converting/transferring/handling/acquiring/possessing or using property that is the proceeds of criminal conduct".

Court was told the DPP had directed trial on indictment - meaning the case will be dealt with at the Circuit Court - which has broader sentencing powers.

There was no objection to bail provided the court imposed several conditions, including giving three week's notice to leave the jurisdiction and sign on twice a week at a Garda station.

The financial and business advisor was described in court as "A lady of means previously; however, she's currently not" when she sought free legal aid.

She's been remanded on bail to appear again on January 31st.

Two other men stand accused of connected offences.

Reporting by Ben Finnegan

