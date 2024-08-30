Changes to liquids at Dublin Airport to take effect on Sunday

Anyone with flights booked is being warned about changes to the rules on carrying liquids in hand luggage at Dublin Airport.

From Sunday, passengers will only be allowed to have liquids under 100 millilitres, which will have to be removed from their bag, before passing through security, as part of new EU airport rules.

Graeme McQueen from the DAA says the EU wasn't happy with how they were going through new scanning machines:

"We've had to make a change to the way liquids are going to be dealt with over the coming while - this is while a fix is found to a software issue with the new scanners.

"For the next number of months, passengers are going to have to be prepared when they go through Dublin Aiport to take their liquids out their bags again.

"All liquids in both terminals will need to be under 100mls," he said.

