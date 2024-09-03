Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Child injured in Parnell Street attack leaves hospital after 281 days

Child injured in Parnell Street attack leaves hospital after 281 days
Photo: Flowers and tributes placed near Gaelscoil Cholaiste Mhuire in November 2023. Image: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The young girl injured in the Parnell Street attack last November has been discharged from hospital.

The five-year-old girl spent 281 days in Temple Street Children's Hospital following a stabbing incident outside a school on Parnell Square.

In an update on the GoFundMe page set up for her care, the young girl's family revealed she was discharged on Friday and is beginning her rehabilitation journey.

It read: "On Friday 30th of August, after 281 days, we were discharged from Temple Street Children's Hospital.

Advertisement

"Today we begin a new chapter in our darling's rehabilitation (or as we call it 'The Gym'). The hope is that she can swallow food, move her arms and legs more purposefully, and utter some more sounds."

The GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath of the attack, called Barróg do Chailín Beag (A Hug For A Little Girl) has so far raised almost €100,000.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish Heart Foundation calls for smoking ban in beer gardens

 By Aoife Kearns
Sport 2

Tipperary's Eamon O'Shea to remain at Galway under Micheál Donoghue

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 3

Quarter of primary school kids have been upset by online content

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement