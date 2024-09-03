Child injured in Parnell Street attack leaves hospital after 281 days

The young girl injured in the Parnell Street attack last November has been discharged from hospital.

The five-year-old girl spent 281 days in Temple Street Children's Hospital following a stabbing incident outside a school on Parnell Square.

In an update on the GoFundMe page set up for her care, the young girl's family revealed she was discharged on Friday and is beginning her rehabilitation journey.

It read: "On Friday 30th of August, after 281 days, we were discharged from Temple Street Children's Hospital.

"Today we begin a new chapter in our darling's rehabilitation (or as we call it 'The Gym'). The hope is that she can swallow food, move her arms and legs more purposefully, and utter some more sounds."

The GoFundMe page set up in the aftermath of the attack, called Barróg do Chailín Beag (A Hug For A Little Girl) has so far raised almost €100,000.

