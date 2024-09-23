Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Child Rescue Alert stood down after baby girl found safe and well

Child Rescue Alert stood down after baby girl found safe and well
A garda street lamp attached to the side of a building, © PA Archive/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Child Rescue Alert has been stood down by Gardaí after a baby girl was found safe and well.

The 5-month-old child was inside a car when it was hijacked in Dublin this afternoon.

The silver car was taken from the Mountjoy Square area of Dublin at about 1.50pm this afternoon.

The child was inside the car, it was taken by a man who is not known to her or her family.

Advertisement

Just minutes before 4pm, Gardaí initiated a Child Rescue Alert, and supplied the media with more information about the incident.

That included a description of the car that was hijacked and the baby girl inside it.

However that was stood down about 20 minutes later, when the child was found safe and well in Dublin.

Senior Gardaí have thanked the media and the public for their help today.

Advertisement

Report by Tom Douglas

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Waterford’s Tammy Darcy joins Obama Foundation Leaders program

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

XL Bully owners can apply for a Certificate of Exemption from October 1st

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 3

Justin Timberlake to play Ireland next year

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement