Crust & Crumb, the manufacturers of chilled pizzas, pizza bases and flatbread, today announces plans to build a new, state-of-the-art factory in Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan.

€5 million will be invested in the new facility, which is supported by the Government through Enterprise Ireland.

The development will enable expansion into the large and growing chilled pizza market in mainland EU countries.

Approximately 80 full-time jobs will be created at the facility.

“This is a great day for Crust & Crumb, the surrounding communities and the entire county of Cavan,” said Minister for Business Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD.

“Ensuring we have the right conditions in place to encourage job creation in the regions is a big priority of mine, so I am delighted to see such a significant investment going into Ballyconnell.

“I would like to warmly congratulate Crust & Crumb on this fantastic announcement and look forward to seeing them reaching new heights with the talented workforce here in the local area.”

Crust and Crumb Bakery Limited (NI), the parent company, supplies retailers with chilled pizzas, pizza bases and flatbreads and has been in operation since 2011.

It operates two premises in Derrylyn Co. Fermanagh. One of these is dedicated to gluten-free products, the second plant manufactures all other products in the portfolio.

The portfolio of products includes ranges of chilled pizzas of various shapes and sizes, generally as Retailer Luxury Private Label with the use of novel bases such as pea flour bases to satisfy demand for low-carb, high protein pizzas for the likes of the Muscle Food brand.

“We are hoping to have the factory operational by December 2018 and will start our employment recruitment campaign over the next coming months,” said Mark McCaffrey, Company Spokesperson, Crust & Crumb.

“Since announcing this expansion to our Customers, we have been able to attain €6 million orders by having a presence in Europe. This project is paramount to our survival after Brexit.”

