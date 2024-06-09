Play Button
Ciara Mageean wins gold for Ireland in 1500m final at European Championships

2024 European Athletics Championships, Stadio Olympico, Rome 7/6/2024 Women’s 1500m Heats Ireland’s Ciara Mageean Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Ireland’s Ciara Mageean has won gold in the final of the women’s 1,500m at the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Portaferry native produced a strong finish to cross the line in a time of 4:04.66 to take the win.

The result is Mageean's first time taking gold in the event, having previously won silver in 2022 and bronze in 2016.

She was also joined in the final by Dubliner Sarah Healy, who finished seventh.

France’s Agathe Guilemot took silver, while the bronze medal went to Spain’s Esther Guerrero.

