Revenue officers seized cigarettes and alcohol in Dublin and Rosslare yesterday in two separate operations.

11,600 cigarettes were taken by officers from a house in Dublin 13 after it was searched under warrant as part of an intelligence-led operation.

A woman in her 20s was question and Revenue says that investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

The unstamped cigarettes, branded ‘Kent’, ‘Dunhill’ and ‘Vogue’ have a retail value of €7,000 and represent a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €5,500.

Separately yesterday, 260 litres of alcohol were seized at Rosslare Port.

It is believed that the alcohol was destined for a restaurant in Ireland.

The discovery was made as part of routine profiling when an Irish registered van was stopped and searched.

The alcohol has an estimated retail value of €3,800, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €1,900.

A man in his 40s was questioned and investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution, according to Revenue.

Digital Desk

