Cillian Murphy and Saoirse Ronan among winners at the IFTAs

Lily Kennedy
The 22nd annual Irish Film and Television Awards were held at the Royal Convention Centre in Dublin last night.

Cillian Murphy's Small Things Like These, filmed in New Ross, Wexford, was one of the evening's major winners. It received the IFTA for Best Film, and Cillian was honored as Best Actor in a Lead Role.

Carlow native Saoirse Ronan took home the Best Lead Actress award for the film The Outrun and Best Supporting Actress for the film Blitz.

Other winners on the night was the Kneecap film which picked up four awards out of a total of 17 nominations including Best Costume Design, Best Director, Best Editing and Best Casting.

Bad Sisters took home IFTAs for Best Drama, Director, and Script for Drama.

Colin Farrell was recognized as Best Actor in a Leading Drama Role for The Penguin, while Lola Petticrew won Best Actress for Say Nothing.

The IFTAs also saw Colm Meaney awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Anthony Boyle received the IFTA Rising Award.

