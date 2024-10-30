Cillian Murphy film set in Wexford to hit cinemas this Friday

Cillian Murphy's newest film, set in the South East, hits cinemas this Friday.

'Small Things Like These', set and filmed in Wexford, had its Irish premiere in Dublin last night.

Starring Cillian Murphy and Emily Watson, the film follows a father who uncovers the secrets being kept in the town's convent.

Based on the book by Claire Keegan, the film looks at Ireland's history during the Magdalene Laundries.

Filming took place in New Ross in early 2023, transforming the town to 1985.

The film is also produced by Murphy, who got his Oppenheimer co-star Matt Damon on board to produce.

Speaking on the red carpet last night, Cillian Murphy said it was a coincidence that, as he promotes the film, his son is studying the book for his upcoming Leaving Cert.

'Small Things Like These' in Irish cinemas on Friday, November 1st.

