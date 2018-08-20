20 August 2018
Gardaí are investigating a hit-and-run in Co Clare.
The incident happened at around 8pm last night on Quay Road, in Clarecastle.
Two cars collided and one then fled the scene.
No one was injured in the incident.
Digital Desk
Beat 102 103
© 2018 Beat 102-103. All rights reserved
Beat 102-103 2015 – WKW FM Ltd. t/a Beat 102-103 is a private limited company registered in Ireland.
Company Registration No: 347498. Registered Office: The Broadcast Centre, Ardkeen, Waterford
NameLocationSong RequestMessage