Climate activists glue themselves to office doors in protests

Climate activists glue themselves to office doors in protests
Joleen Murphy
Extinction Rebellion Ireland say they are holding surprise protests at places in the name of tackling climate change today in a campaign of civil disobedience.

They are currently holding a protest outside a vulture fund in Dublin. Approximately 20 people are taking part at the demonstration.

Manuel Salazar from Extinction Rebellion Ireland says: “A lot of banks and vulture funds invest in fossil fuels and they are all operating here in Ireland.

“A lot of people don’t know that the government is complicit and are allowing these companies to carry on, business as usual.”

Two members of the group have glued themselves to the doors of the offices of BlackRock Asset Management in Ballsbridge. They also poured fake oil on the company's sign, and on the ground outside of the offices.

Pasha Fedjukovs is one of those who has glued his hand to the office door:

"Companies such as these are investing in the thing that is destroying our world.

"Last year, they said they won't stop investing and that is outrageous.

"Something needs to be done about it."

Gardai are at the scene and have spoken to some of the members, but no arrests have been made.

 

