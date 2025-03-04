Climate change considered 'very important' by over two thirds of households

Climate change is considered a 'very important issue' by over two thirds of households.

However, there are differences recorded in different parts of the country, with 58% in the border region agreeing, and 75% in Dublin.

The CSO has released climate-related data, which also shows greenhouse gas emissions per household fell by 28% between 2010 and 2022.

That compares to the national figure of 3% for the same period.

Deirdre Mahony, Assistant Director General with the Central Statistics Office (CSO), outlines more of the findings.

"Climate change is certainly an issue Irish people are concerned about. We can see this among a group of 25 year olds, who are part of our Growing Up in Ireland survey. Within this group, 85% of respondents were somewhat or very concerned about climate change, the third highest issue of concern. It also emerged in a recent Household Environment Survey, where climate change was rated as a very important issue for 69% of households.

"What was really interesting to see in the results of this survey was the difference in responses by region and by age, with 58% of respondents in the Border region (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo) rating climate change as very important compared with 75% in Dublin. In general, the survey found that urban respondents were slightly more likely to consider climate change a very important issue (71%) compared with rural respondents (66%). There were also notable variations depending on the age of the respondents, with those in the 18-34 age bracket and those over-65 most likely to feel that climate change was a very important issue for them."

