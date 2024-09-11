Clubbing days are over: Langtons nightclub Kilkenny to change direction

Iconic Kilkenny nightclub is set change direction from its regular clubbing days to start a new chapter in live entertainment.

Lantgons nightclub, a well-known and much loved popular nightlife venue, is understood to be ending their usual weekly club nights.

For decades, the iconic John Street premises Langtons Nightclub has been a cornerstone of Kilkenny’s vibrant nightlife.

The club is known far and wide for its weekly late club and DJ sets, and very popular among locals and weekend visitors.

In a statement, Langtons Hotel said: "We're thrilled to announce an exciting new chapter. With a fresh line-up of specialised nights, we're bringing a dynamic mix of entertainment that caters to all tastes and demographics.

"Whether you're a fan of indie and alternative music, looking to relive the best hits and dance, or eager to enjoy live bands & DJ’s, Langton’s will have something for everyone.

"While our nightclub won't be open every Saturday night, there's no need to worry—Langton’s 67 Late Bar with DJ will be, offering the best in late-night entertainment in Kilkenny."

Former Resident DJ Brian Hennessy believes the change in direction for the Kilkenny nightclub venue won't be the only one.

"There are clubs closing the whole time. It certainly is a sign of the times as things get more expensive and pocket money is a lot less there than it used to be.

"I certainly don't think it is the only nightclub, or iconic nightclub in Ireland, that you're going to see closing in the next year or two as things progress down the road a little further.

"It really is becoming a dying trade."

