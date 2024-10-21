Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Coalition leaders to discuss date of election tonight

Coalition leaders to discuss date of election tonight
Picture date: Wednesday August 7, 2024.
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Coalition leaders are to discuss the date of the election tonight.

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Greens will have their first substantive talks about the election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the vote will be held this year, but the party leaders say the government needs to finish a number of items on its agenda first.

November 29th is emerging as the most likely date.

Advertisement

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the three coalition parties will contest the election as separate entities.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Tipperary farmer features in Irish Farming Calendar 2025

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Dublin Airport passengers advised to check for updates following Storm Ashley

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Teenager injured in shooting incident in Limerick City

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement