Coalition leaders to discuss date of election tonight

The Coalition leaders are to discuss the date of the election tonight.

The leaders of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil, and the Greens will have their first substantive talks about the election.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said the vote will be held this year, but the party leaders say the government needs to finish a number of items on its agenda first.

November 29th is emerging as the most likely date.

Advertisement

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the three coalition parties will contest the election as separate entities.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.