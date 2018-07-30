The Coastguard has renewed its appeal for water safety after difficulties in Counties Wexford and Waterford yesterday.

A Jet-ski user got into trouble off the Wexford coast and a number of people in the sea in Tramore needed assistance.

John Armstrong from The Irish Coastguard says personal safety is improving but it’s still not enough:

“Always at this time of the year make sure your boat is well-equipped and always ensure that you’re wearing a flotation device. We can’t stress that enough. The amount of people that still go out without a flotation device is phenomenal.”

“What we are finding now actually is that more and more people are heading the warnings now to wear flotation devices, but we still get the exception.”

