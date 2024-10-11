Cocaine worth €2.5 million seized at Rosslare Europort

Cocaine worth €2.5 million has been seized at Rosslare Europort, in Co. Wexford.

The illicit drugs were discovered in a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The vehicle was stopped and searched this morning (Friday 11th) and the discovery was made.

A man in his 50’s was arrested by An Garda Síochána.

He is currently being detaine at a Garda Station in County Wexford under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

It is the second multi-million euro drug seizure to be made in the area in just two days.

On Thursday morning (Oct 10th), cocaine worth €2.1 million was also seized in Rosslare.

A man was arrested, also in his 50s, following the seizure.

