Cold snap set to return next week

The cold weather snap is set to return tomorrow night (Monday)

Temperatures are set to plunge to below-freezing as Met Éireann is forecasting temperatures dropping as low as minus 3 degrees.

Motorists are being advised to take care on the roads, as widespread frost is expected.

Cathal Nolan, who runs Ireland's Weather Channel, says temperatures are low for this time of year.

Her added: "We expect temperatures to drop back quite widely tomorrow night, so under clearing skies we will see temperatures drop below freezing in many parts of the country.

"Some areas closer to the coast will probably see temperatures still remaining above freezing."

The cold snap is set to last for a number of days but the forecaster says milder weather will return from the middle of next week.