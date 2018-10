Collision between ambulance and tractor in county Kilkenny

04 October 2018

A collision between an ambulance and a tractor has taken place in county Kilkenny.

The incident is reported to have happened at about 2pm on the Castlecomer to Athy Road.

It is understood that there were no injuries and diversions are currently in place.

However, Gardaí expect the road to reopen shortly.

