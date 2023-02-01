Community in shock after 4-year-old girl mauled to death by dog at home

A community is in deep shock following a fatal dog attack on a 4-year-old girl yesterday.

Alice Stones was tragically killed when attacked by a dog in her back garden in Milton Keynes, England.

It is reported that neighbours were first alerted to the attack when the screams of the child's mother were heard coming from the rear of a property.

Armed police were called to the scene of the attack at 5 pm where the dog was put down by a police marksman.

Arial shots of the housing estate this morning show flowers laid to the front of the victim's home and a blue tent surrounding where the incident took place to the back of the property.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, one neighbour expressed her deep shock following the incident: "My friend who lives nearer the house says she heard a woman shouting 'my baby, she’s dead, she’s dead' over and over. It’s just awful."

No arrests have been made as police continue to carry out their investigation.

Commenting on the incident, Superintendent Matt Bullivant said: "This is an absolutely tragic incident, in which we believe that a child has been killed after being attacked by a dog."

He continued: "people can expect to see a large police presence in the area this evening and beyond while our investigation continues."

We'll have more to follow