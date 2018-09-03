Dart users are angry at Irish Rail over timetable changes which will see fewer trains stopping at three northside stations.

From next Monday, Darts are to run at increased frequency, meaning there will be a train every ten minutes in both directions.

However, it means Dundalk and Drogheda services will no longer stop at Portmarnock, Clongriffin and Howth Junction.

This is to free up capacity for people living north of Donabate, but angry Portmarnock commuters are calling on Irish Rail to rethink the decision.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss