Concern Worldwide to cut almost 400 jobs

Lily Kennedy
Concern Worldwide is to cut almost 400 jobs, while staff at its Dublin office are also at risk of redundancy.

The agency has been forced to make staff redundant both in Ireland and in some of the countries in which it works, due to aid funding cuts.

The largest job losses are across 13 of the 26 countries in which the Irish humanitarian organisation works.

Almost 400 staff have been made redundant, but this number is expected to rise due to the severity of the funding cuts.

Jobs are also at risk in the organisation’s head office in Dublin, but the numbers are still to be determined due to the fluidity of the situation.

Reporting by Lynsey Dolan

