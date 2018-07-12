The referendum on a woman’s place in the home may now be delayed until next year.

Politicians are concerned about whether simply deleting the article of the Constitution is the right thing to do.

Others argue it should be re-worded to better reflect modern families, rather than being deleted.

It is understood the referendum proposal will now have to be examined by an Oireachtas committee in September, pushing the actual vote to next year.

