Hundreds of cancer survivors are set to meet in Cork today for a conference on cancer survivorship.

A range of speakers will share their experiences and expert knowledge on a wide range of topics.

The conference also provides an opportunity for those who have beaten cancer to share their experience with other survivors.

Donal Buggy from the Irish Cancer Society says those conversations can have a powerful impact.

He said: “Your coming together and having those conversations can really give somebody hope, it can give somebody that feeling that they are not alone, that they are not experiencing this alone.

“It can provide that reassurance that there are opportunities to improve your quality of life.”

