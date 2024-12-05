Conor McGregor ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal costs from lawsuit against him

Conor McGregor has been ordered to pay Nikita Hand’s legal costs arising from her successful lawsuit against him.

However, she wasn’t awarded the highest level of costs against him, which is what was she was looking for.

After the DPP decided not to pursue a criminal prosecution against Conor McGregor on the back of Nikita Hand’s allegation that he raped her in the Beacon Hotel, Ms. Hand decided to sue him for damages.

She won her case against him; but lost her case against his friend, James Lawrence, whom she had also accused of raping her after McGregor left the hotel.

Advertisement

Today, Ms Hand applied for an order directing McGregor to pay the entire legal bill, even the costs incurred as part of her unsuccessful legal action against Mr Lawrence.

McGregor’s barrister found it remarkable that she was looking for his client to pay costs towards a case she lost.

In the end, the judge didn’t direct McGregor to pay the full legal bill.

He has directed him to pay her costs at the ordinary level, as opposed to the higher level she sought.

Advertisement

And no order for costs was made against Mr. Lawrence, which means both he and Ms. Hand will have to pay their own legal bills in relation to her unsuccessful action against him.

Reporting by Frank Greaney

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.