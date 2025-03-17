Conor McGregor set to meet Trump in the White House this afternoon

Conor McGregor is visiting the White House for St Patrick's Day, and is due to meet US President Donald Trump this afternoon.

The fighter said he is in Washington "to raise the issues of the people of Ireland."

Conor Mc Gregor accused the Irish Government of "abandoning the voices of the people of Ireland" saying it's "high time that America be made aware" of, what he called, a "travesty" happening in Ireland.

He has said:

"I am here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face, it will be music to the people of Ireland's ears because never on the main stage has the issues that the people of Ireland face, been spoke."

Our Government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and its high time that America be made aware of what is going on in Ireland, what is going on in Ireland is a travesty."

