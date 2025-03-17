Play Button
News

Conor McGregor set to meet Trump in the White House this afternoon

Conor McGregor set to meet Trump in the White House this afternoon
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Conor McGregor is visiting the White House for St Patrick's Day, and is due to meet US President Donald Trump this afternoon.

The fighter said he is in Washington "to raise the issues of the people of Ireland."

Conor Mc Gregor accused the Irish Government of "abandoning the voices of the people of Ireland" saying it's "high time that America be made aware" of, what he called, a "travesty" happening in Ireland.

He has said:

Advertisement

"I am here to raise the issues that people of Ireland face, it will be music to the people of Ireland's ears because never on the main stage has the issues that the people of Ireland face, been spoke."

Our Government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland and its high time that America be made aware of what is going on in Ireland, what is going on in Ireland is a travesty."

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Rory Mcllroy back on track as he wins the Players Championship

 By Lily Kennedy
News 2

Micheál Martin has ruled himself out of this year’s Presidential election

 By Lily Kennedy
News 3

One man has died and another injured following a serious collision in Letterkenny

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement