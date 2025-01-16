Conor McGregor sued for alleged sexual assault in US

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a US basketball arena.

The alleged incident took place in June 2023 during the NBA finals in Miami.

The woman is accusing the MMA fighter of assaulting her in a bathroom and is seeking damages from him and the arena.

Mr McGregor denies the allegations and has called them a "shakedown".

The accusation comes just months after McGregor was found liable in a civil case taken against him.

Nikita Hand won her civil legal action against McGregor in November 2024.

She accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Additional reporting by Frank Greaney and Isabella Finn.

