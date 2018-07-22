UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s legal team is set to strike a plea bargain with New York prosecutors to make sure he avoids jail.
He was charged with assault and criminal mischief after throwing a metal trolley at a bus carrying UFC fighters in April.
TMZ.com says McGregor’s team want prosecutors to reduce his charge of felony misdemeanor to just a misdemeanor.
This would allow the fighter to avoid a possible jail term and deportation.
He’s due back to appear before a Manhattan court on Thursday.
