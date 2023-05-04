Construction costs for Dublin homes 30% higher that Europe

Construction costs for homes in Dublin are up to 30% higher than in other European cities.

That's according to a cost comparison study to be presented to Cabinet this morning.

A study commissioned by the Department of Housing looked at the cost of building a house or apartment in Dublin compared with Copenhagen, Berlin, Birmingham and Utrecht in the Netherlands.

It found building a home in Dublin is 15 to 30 per cent more expensive.

Biggest Issues

The two biggest issues contributing to the cost are the price of Labour followed by the specifications in Ireland to build a home.

For example, in the UK a home doesn't always have to come with an en suite bathroom or fitted wardrobes.

It is understood the study recommends a standardised approach for designing homes here, to cut costs.

