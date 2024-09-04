Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Controversial passenger cap at Dublin Airport will be exceeded this year

Controversial passenger cap at Dublin Airport will be exceeded this year
Terminal 2 of the Aer Lingus desks at Dublin Airport, Republic of Ireland, during the first day of pilots' work to rule industrial action, with pilots refusing to work overtime, accept changes to set rosters, or take on out-of-hours management requests. Picture date: Wednesday June 26, 2024. PA Photo. The industrial action has already seen 270 flights cancelled, with the airline having been working to offer refunds or alternative flights to those whose trips have been axed. See PA story IRISH AerLingus . Photo credit should read: Granne Ni Aodha/PA Wire
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A controversial passenger cap at Dublin Airport will be exceeded this year.

The warning from the Dublin Airport Authority comes after a record breaking summer at the airport, with 10 million people through the doors.

DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs says they expect passenger numbers to hit close to 33 million this year.

That's above the 32 million cap introduced 16 years ago as part of planning permission for the second terminal.

Advertisement

"We've done all we can to comply. We've removed all incentives and we've discouraged seven new airlines that wanted to come to Dublin."

He also says there's a real risk jobs will be lost next year.

However, Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary says the restriction is forcing airlines to divert planes away from Dublin and should be scrapped.

"I think the only real thing that will act as a spur is when the crisis blows up this Christmas.

Advertisement

"When the airlines offer 250,000 less seats to Dublin this Christmas. When air fares charge 500 one way, when 50,000 Dubliners are coming home to see their families and friends via Belfast."

Fingal County Council says the admission will feed into a planning enforcement investigation already underway into complaints the cap was breached.

The DAA has applied to increase the restriction to 40 million passengers a year - but a decision isn't expected for some time.

Reporting by Emma Tyrrell

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Irish company named among groups in Grenfell report accused of "systematic dishonesty"

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 2

Everything you need to know ahead of the Ireland v England Nations League clash

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 3

Lady Gaga teases new music

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement