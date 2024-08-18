Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Convicted murderer on the run in Northern Ireland

Convicted murderer on the run in Northern Ireland
David McCord, © PA Media
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A convicted murderer is on the run in Northern Ireland.

Officers are searching for David McCord who was in police custody when he disappeared in Belfast on Friday.

It's understood that McCord is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2003.

He was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of Belfast before disappearing last Friday.

Advertisement

He was last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4:30 that afternoon - and was wearing a green jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a red carrier bag.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who has seen Mr McCord to contact them, while they are also appealing directly to him to hand himself in.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website, beat102103.com.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí step down search for missing man in Carlow

 By Aoife Kearns
News 2

High-strength MDMA causing medical emergencies at Electric Picnic

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

A Family Affair as Schitt's Creek stars to host the Emmys

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement