Convicted murderer on the run in Northern Ireland

A convicted murderer is on the run in Northern Ireland.

Officers are searching for David McCord who was in police custody when he disappeared in Belfast on Friday.

It's understood that McCord is serving a life sentence after he was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2003.

He was in the custody of prison staff at a property in the Crumlin Road area of Belfast before disappearing last Friday.

He was last seen on the Castlereagh Road at around 4:30 that afternoon - and was wearing a green jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms and was carrying a red carrier bag.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone who has seen Mr McCord to contact them, while they are also appealing directly to him to hand himself in.

