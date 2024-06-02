Cooler weather in store after bank holiday high of 21 degrees

The weather for the country is set to turn much cooler this coming week.

It comes after temperatures hit highs of 21.6 degrees in Roscommon, in warm sunshine this bank holiday weekend.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather spoke to Newstalk about the outlook for the next couple of days.

"Well, we will see some more cloud building in tonight, with a chance of some light showers, but many areas will stay dry.

"However, a lot more cloud will be around for bank holiday Monday, but temperatures dropping back a little bit where cloud is heaviest, but still possibly getting up to 20 degress in the south and south east."

For tomorrow's weather, Met Éireann said: "Mainly dry though rather cloudy tomorrow, the best of the sunshine will be in the south and there'll be patchy drizzle in the north. Highest temperatures 14 to 20 degrees, warmest in the south, in a light to moderate westerly breeze."

By James Cox & Beat News

