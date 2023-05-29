Cork Airport and Ryanair launch stunning new Spanish destination

Ryanair will bring Cork to within 2.5 hours of flight time of one of Spain’s most captivating and alluring cities with the launch of its new Seville service this June bank holiday Weekend.

From the mesmerising architecture of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Seville Cathedral and the Real (Royal) Alcázar to the city’s world-renowned flamenco scene and vibrant festivals, Seville promises an unforgettable escape into the heart of Andalucian charm.

Seville is also a gateway to the captivating region of Andalucía, renowned for its scenic landscapes, spectacular beaches, picturesque hill towns and an array of culinary delights. The cities of Jerez de la Frontera, Córdoba and Cadiz are all within reach of Seville and each offers their own unique perspective of Andalucian culture.

In welcoming the new Ryanair service to Seville, Barry Holland, Communications Manager at Cork Airport said: “Seville is described as one of Spain’s most alluring and attractive cities and is a wonderful addition to the excellent range of destinations available direct from Cork Airport this summer. We know how much our passengers love new destinations to visit and new cities to explore. We’re confident that this new Seville route will be a popular one with customers from across Munster and beyond. This summer, passengers from the South of Ireland can choose from 10 different Spanish destinations direct from Cork Airport for a summer holiday.

This Thursday, @Ryanair will bring Cork to within 2.5 hours flight time of one of Spain’s most captivating and alluring cities, with the launch of a new summer service to Seville 🇪🇸 The new service will operate twice weekly (Mon, Thurs) ✈️#Seville #NewRoute #LoveTakingOff pic.twitter.com/mdAKenHwmi — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) May 29, 2023

Rubén López Pulido, Director at the Spanish Tourism Office in Ireland added: “Seville is the capital of Andalucía and is a city that really leaves its mark beyond the grandeur of its monuments, the charm of areas such as Triana or the scent of jasmine in its squares while Spanish guitar music resound and echoes along its streets. With this new route, Irish people have the opportunity to not only continue enjoying the world-class gastronomy of the city and the region but also discover new experiences in Seville with different events such as the Latin Grammy Awards next November or the women's Davis Cup, the Billie Jean King Cup.”

The ten Spanish destinations direct from Cork Airport are the six to mainland Spain (Seville, Malaga, Alicante, Valencia, Girona, Reus), three to the Canary Islands (Lanzarote, Tenerife, Gran Canaria) and one to the Balearic Islands (Palma de Mallorca).