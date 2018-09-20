Cork blogger overwhelmed by reaction to pregnancy news

20 September 2018

Lisa Jordan has said she is “overwhelmed” by the reaction to her recent pregnancy announcement.

The Cork native, who’s pregnant with her second child, posted a video of her daughter Pearl telling the world that there’s a baby in mommy’s tummy.

“Tell everybody what’s in mommy’s belly. What’s in it?” Lisa asked the toddler who then yelled “Baby” before adorably running off.

The blogger then captioned the post, “Pearl has something to tell you”.

Quickly after the video was posted Jordan’s 140k followers flooded her Instagram with love and congratulations.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by all your comments and messages, I really am blessed to be growing my family but also for having you guys support me so much,” she captioned an additional post showing off her baby bump.

“I am so excited to bring you on another pregnancy journey, can you cope when P [Pearl] meets the new arrival”

