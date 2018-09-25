A Co Cork priest who lost his ticket for the Liam Miller tribute match had his prayer answered as a good Samaritan gave him his spare ticket for this afternoon’s match.

Fr Liam Kelleher, who was particularly looking forward to hearing his fellow Cobh parishioner Darragh McGann sing the National Anthem, mislaid his precious ticket for the match and contacted a local radio station looking for a miracle.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show he said he bought the ticket four weeks ago, adding: “I was looking for my ticket this morning, I had put it somewhere safe, and not a trace of it.

I have gone to so many things around the world and with this in Cork, I would hate to miss it. I am hopeful now that something will turn up.

However, Fr Kelleher got the miracle he was looking for as a caller to the show offered to give the Cobh priest a spare ticket he had.

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss