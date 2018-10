Gardai are being told to stop parking speed camera vans outside graveyards when funerals are taking place.

According to the Irish Independent, some vans have been catching mourners speeding at a number of spots in Co. Kerry.

In one case, a speed camera van had been set up half an hour before a burial.

Kerry County Council has received a number of complaints from people who have called the practice disrespectful.

