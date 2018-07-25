The #MeToo movement is being blamed for making men worried about physical contact with women.

One prominent counsellor thinks the movement is necessary after decades of sexual harassment but claims it is left many people feeling anxious about showing physical affection.

Tony Moore a counsellor at Talk Point Counselling says social touching is an important part of human connection.

He said:

“We all need to be touched, we all need to be hugged, we know when some catastrophic thing happens to us that someone putting their arm around us, comforting us is extremely important and we need that physical contact.”

